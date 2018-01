Can’t see the video? Tap here.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A fire reportedly broke out at a house in a southwest Bettendorf neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Lincoln Road around 7:45 a.m., Wednesday, January 17th.

Several emergency vehicles were on scene as firefighters battled the fire. A portion of Lincoln Road was closed to traffic.

WQAD News 8 has a crew on scene. Stay with us for updates as information becomes available.