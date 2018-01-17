Annawan ceremony dedicates overpass to fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNAWAN, Illinois-- A community is keeping the memory of two fallen officers alive.

On January 17th a dedication ceremony took place at the Annawan Community Center for fallen officers Chad Wolf and Adam Streicher. A large crowd of family, friends and law enforcement were present to be a part of an emotional tribute.

The overhead pass on route 78 that goes over interstate 80 at exit 33 is officially renamed after both of them.

The official sign name says Deputy Adam Streicher Trooper Chad Wolf Memorial Pass.

"I feel so honored that all of these people are here for our son..it's breathtaking to me," said Karen Wolf, Chad Wolf's Mother.

Chad Wolf was a Michigan State Trooper who was killed in a motorcycle accident while on patrol in 2015.

Both Wolf and Streicher went to Annawan High School. Streichers Mother said it's the perfect way to keep her son's legacy alive.

"It's my hope that families friends, strangers they'll see that sign and they're say oh my there's two officers that gave their life," said Laurie Streicher, Adam Streicher's Mother.

Adam Streicher was a deputy with the Stark County Sheriff's Department. He was shot while serving a warrant in 2002. He was 23.

Both families received a replica of the sign from state lawmakers.