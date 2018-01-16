WQAD News 8 Mobile Apps

Access WQAD NEWS 8 on the go!
You can easily watch the latest Breaking News, weather, sports and live Newscasts on a mobile phone, tablet, or smart TV.
WQAD NEWS 8 Phone and Tablet Apps
- iTunes Store
For iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch
- Google Play Store
All phones and tablets running by Android OS.
WQAD Storm Track 8 Weather Phone and Tablet Apps
- iTunes Store
For iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch
- Google Play Store
All phones and tablets running by Android OS.
WQAD News 8 Smart TV Apps
Watch WQAD NEWS 8 on your smart TV and/or set top boxes.
- AppleTV (Coming Soon)
- GoogleTV (Coming Soon)
- Roku (Coming Soon)