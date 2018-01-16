× Temperatures on the upswing in the days ahead… Staying dry, too

Has some breaks of sun today but it was obvious that it didn’t do much to improve our temperatures as the mercury only reached the middle teens for daytime highs.

The winds weren’t much of a factor today and I’m not expecting that tonight. However, it will still be quite chilly as overnight lows drop around the zero degree mark.

Temperatures are still on track to improve in the coming days as lower 20s for highs Wednesday will bounce just over the freezing mark on Thursday. But wait! Temperatures by the upcoming weekend are still expected to spike in a big way with highs in the 40s both Friday and Saturday to lower 50s come Sunday.

The price we pay for this warm up will be in the form of rain with the best coverage expected on Sunday before we see the last of the raindrops change over to light snow or flurries Sunday night into Monday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

