SCC Urban Campus debuts in Davenport to rave reviews

DAVENPORT –

On just the first day of classes, Gabe Knight’s Marketing class is already sold on the new Scott Community College Urban Campus.

“It’s got a nice communal feel to it,” said Knight, on Tuesday, January 16. “It’s bright, cheery and open.”

The $30 million project is giving higher education a new look in downtown Davenport. Located in a former Social Security office and bank building, the setting on 3rd Street, between Brady and Main, is now focusing on learning.

“It’s a lot different than it was before,” said student Tatum Bunch. “It just kind of has more of an educational feel to it.”

Classes are connecting with other campuses in Muscatine, Clinton and Bettendorf. That also brings learning closer to home.

“It’s really neat because you have a bigger classroom,” said student Mary Mason. “Then you find you have the same classmates in other classes.”

The Urban Campus reflects its past history as well. A bank vault remains on display. There are lots of boxes yet to unpack, but this transition is taking education into the future.

“As a business instructor, it’s nice to have real world examples that you can point to that are literally right across the street,” said Knight.

Classes will replace those held in the Kahl Building and Ground Transportation Center. Another converted bank next door will join the Urban Campus in Spring 2018.

“Anything that they do downtown is going to be great,” Mason concluded. “It’s a beautiful campus.”