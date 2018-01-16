× Quad City Regional Auto Show Staycation Sweepstakes

New cars, trucks and SUVs will fill The RiverCenter for the 2018 Quad City Regional Auto Show! This year’s show will be Friday, February 9 through Sunday, February 11, 2018. The show hours are Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults (13 and over) and $6 for senior citizens (62 and over).

Family Day is Sunday, February 11! All children 12 & under admitted FREE on Family Day when accompanied by a paying adult.

Research, compare, and dream to your heart’s content with over 150 new model cars, trucks, SUVS and alternative fuel vehicles – all under one roof. Speak with manufacturer & dealer representatives about vehicle features & specifics in this non-selling, low pressure environment where consumers are free to kick tires, look under the hood, and even sniff that new car smell.

The Quad City Regional Auto Show wants to give one lucky winner a Quad Cities Staycation package. Just fill out the form below to register to win a Quad Cities Staycation package including overnight accommodations at The Current Iowa and a $400 VISA gift card for food, shopping and entertainment.

Everyone who enters receives a $2 off coupon for admission to the 2018 Quad City Regional Auto Show. This coupon will be emailed to you after you complete the form.

Deadline for entry is Sunday, February 11, 2018.

For complete contest rules, click here.