QC Chamber trying to lure 15 new businesses to the area

MOLINE- The Quad Cities Chamber is working on more economic development projects for 2018.

We had Breakfast With…Kristin Glass, the Interim CEO of the chamber Thursday, January 11, on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Glass says the new Kraft Heinz plant in Northwest Davenport will open fully in the first quarter of this year, while Sterilite will open later this year. She also says the group is working on a lot of new projects in 2018, things that haven’t been released to the public yet.

“Just in December, which is typically a low month for us, we had 15 businesses attraction projects, meaning those businesses are not currently located here that are looking to locate in the region, so that’s significant,” Glass said Thursday. “That’s a huge amount of projects for us to be working.”

Glass also points to the new I-74 Bridge as a place where more businesses will want to build. Moline city leaders say they’d like to build a park near the old Kone tower, once the old bridge is torn down.

The Chamber hopes to have a new CEO in place by this spring after Tara Barney resigned in July. Glass says the group is down to a few candidates for the position, but she is not applying for the job. She also says the group is in much better financial shape than it was three years ago, when it lost nearly $980,000.

