Police seek help to ID people in connection with burglary, forgery investigation

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police are trying to identify two people that law enforcement says are involved in an investigation.

The two photographs were published to the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page Tuesday morning, January 16th.

“The individuals are involved in an ongoing burglary / forgery investigation,” read the statement from Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.