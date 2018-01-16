Fifty degree temperature rise coming in just a few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for another roller coaster ride!

Wind chills this morning are running about -25 degrees this morning for areas west and south of the Quad Cities.

Temperature-wind combos aren't as brutal for areas north of the Quad Cities. We will moderate some into the late-morning and early-afternoon when temps rise into the teens and chills rise to about 10 degrees.

But why is it so cold? A lot has to do with an unusually strong area of high pressure over North and South Dakota. Pressure is measured in millibars and this one is at 1052. Normal pressure is around 1024. But a broad area of low pressure sits only a few hundred miles to the east of the strong high. That's setting up a near-perfect flow of air from Canada. Instead of it being polar in nature, notice that most of the air is coming from Greenland...cold, but not the coldest.

The pattern changes in a big way by this weekend. Instead of brutally cold air, check out the warm air that will move into the Upper Midwest by Friday.