Falbo Bros Pizza leaving downtown for new Davenport location

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In an announcement on Facebook, Falbo Bros Pizzeria announced it is shuttering its downtown location in the River Music Experience building and moving to a new northeast Davenport location.

The pizza place opened inside the first floor of the RME in January, 2014. It was the first Falbo Bros in the Quad Cities.

The chain started in Madison, Wisconsin in 1992 and has 10 locations in the Midwest, including Iowa City, Coralville and Dubuque in Iowa.

The Davenport location management team says a build out is underway at the new location, which they expect to open in the spring.