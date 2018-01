Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An earthquake was reported this morning along the zone known as the "New Madrid Seismic Zone" at 10:57am CST Tuesday morning. The magnitude 3.6 was centered 4 kilometers southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri.

According to reports via KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, residents of Southern Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, and Arkansas felt it.

There are no reports of damage as of 11:50am CST.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen