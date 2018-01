Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Classes have officially begun at Scott Community College's new urban campus downtown.

The West Classroom Building, which used to be a bank, held its first classes Tuesday, January 16th, 2018. It's located at the corner of 3rd Street and Main Street and is the replacement for classes that were previously held at the Kahl Education Center, just two blocks to its west.

Scott Community College first announced its campus expansion in 2014.