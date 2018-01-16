’20 minutes of panic and crying’: Augie grad stuck in Hawaii describes missile scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONOLULU - Augustana College graduate and Chicagoan Amanda Wolff and her husband have had a heck of a time in Hawaii.

First, as Amanda told WQAD's sister station WGN, their trip back to the Windy City had to be cancelled when she went into early labor. And if that wasn't stressful enough, while she was in the hospital in Honolulu, they legitimately thought they might die in a nuclear fireball.

When the now-infamous emergency missile alert went off, the hospital moved everyone to the basement.

"It was about 20 minutes of panic and crying," Wolff said.

"I, on the other hand, immediately texted goodbyes to my family, which put my family into a panic," Hayes said. "But it was a 20, 30 minute period of we didn't know what was going to happen.

Wolff is now on bed rest and is expected to deliver her baby next month.

This is the couple's first child. Because Amanda went into early labor and can't be moved, the couple hasn't worked since the beginning of January.

Their families have set up a go GoFundMe page here.