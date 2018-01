× Your Money: What the national jobs report means for the Quad Cities

Investment adviser Mark Grywacheski joins us on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday in the 6 o’clock hour.

On Monday, January 15th Mark is focusing on the December jobs report, and how the national unemployment rate has held at a 4.1%, 17-year-low.

Mark will be talking with us about the US labor market, what the national numbers mean for us here in the Quad Cities, and low wage growth.