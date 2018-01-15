Why you should anchor your furniture to the wall

In an effort to prevent injuries and deaths caused by falling furniture, the Consumer Protection Safety Commission is urging parents and caregivers to anchor their furniture to the wall.

On average one child dies every 10 days from a falling TV or piece of furniture, according to AnchorIt.gov, a federal website dedicated to educating citizens on the dangers of high-profile furniture.

“Preventing tip-over incidents is easy, inexpensive, and only takes 5 minutes,” reads the How To section of the website. Click here for advise on anchoring various furniture and appliances in your home.