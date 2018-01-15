Surveillance Video: Moline PD urge drivers to keep cars locked to avoid theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Two unlocked vehicles with keys inside were stolen during a frigid January weekend, according to the Moline Police Department.

The vehicles were stolen during the weekend of Saturday, January 13th, the department said in a Facebook post. A video they shared shows someone walking up to, and driving off in a vehicle parked on a street.

"These are crimes of opportunity and we can easily eliminate these opportunities," said the post.

Moline police are reminding drivers to take your keys and valuables out of the car and to keep the doors locked when you leave the vehicle.