Snow emergency declared in Sterling, Illinois

STERLING, Illinois — Parking restrictions were put in place as the City of Sterling launched a snow emergency.

According to a statement from the city, the snow emergency began at 7 a.m. Here’s what you need to know:

Do not park on snow routes until the full width of the street is clear

Do not park in the Central Business District or in the city parking lots from 1:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m.

Odd and even parking restrictions apply: This means on odd days of the month, park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses; vice versa for even-numbered days. “Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.”

The parking restrictions will be lifted block-by-block as it stops snowing and when all snow has been removed.

Any vehicles found in violation of these restrictions may be ticketed or towed.