× Remaining frigid in the days ahead… Weekend thaw still on track

Temperatures will continue to slowly fall as we go through the evening and overnight hours. Overnight, the mercury will be as cold as zero in most spots. Combined with a brisk northwest wind and you have the makings of wind chills as cold as 20 below zero. Thus the Wind Chill Advisory is issued for the WQAD News 8 viewing area.

Plenty of broken cloudiness along with a few flurries will linger tonight into Tuesday with highs only in the teens and wind chills just below zero.

We’ll stay below freezing in the days ahead as brighter skies take over for the remainder of he work week.

Temperatures will rebound just in time for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 40s. This warming will eventually lead to a good soaking of rain than snow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

