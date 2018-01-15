QC Chamber down to a few candidates for new CEO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- The Quad Cities Chamber is searching for the new CEO of its group.

We had Breakfast With...Kristin Glass, the interim CEO, Thursday, January 11, on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Glass has held the position ever since Tara Barney resigned in July. The Chamber has also hired a search firm to try to find the next CEO.

"We're down to a few candidates," Glass said Thursday. "Those candidates will be here in the Quad Cities very soon, and all the buzz is about finding us the right candidate and finding us the right person for the next Quad Cities Chamber."

Glass says she is not applying for the position, but the Chamber hopes to have a new CEO in place by this spring. She says the Chamber is doing much better financially now than it was three years ago, when it lost $980,000 on its 990 form.

Thursday, January 18, Eric is having Breakfast With...Donna Dubberke, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service. We'll show you the center's brand new facility plus discuss improvements that could help you keep you safe during severe weather season. If you have a question for Dubberke, click here.