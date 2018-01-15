× One dead in fiery crash on U.S. 67 near Folletts

FOLLETTS, Iowa — One person died in a fiery crash between a pickup truck and a passenger car on U.S. 67 near Folletts on U.S. 67.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s department confirmed the fatality. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. Deputies blocked U.S. 67 in both directions.

Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp came upon the incident shortly after it occurred. He said a truck driver in a semi, along with other drivers, attempted to pull a woman out of the white car that was involved, but she was pinned underneath the dash and could not be extricated. That vehicle started on fire and rescue attempts had to be called off, Srp said.

“I didn’t see the accident, but when I came upon it, the car was fully engulfed,” Srp said.

He said road conditions were wet, but not particularly icy or slick in the area at the time.

An accident reconstruction crew from the Iowa State Patrol was on its way to the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

The condition of the driver of the pickup truck involved was not immediately known.