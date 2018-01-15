× Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events in the Quad Cities area

Monday

Davenport, Iowa — Third Missionary Baptist Church will hold a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 11 a.m. – 222 W. 14th Street. Congressman Dave Loebsack, Reverand Rogers Kirk and Mayor Frank Klipsch will attend. The community is invited to join in a care-package filling event from 9 – 10 a.m. Packages will be donated to local shelters and pantries.

Monmouth, Illinois — National civil rights leader Lecia Brooks to speak at Monmouth College about promoting tolerance and diversity. Event will feature a gospel choir and student speakers at noon. Kasch Performance Hall of the College’s Dahl Chapel and Auditorium, 700 E Broadway.

Rock Island, Illinois — An annual memorial service and awards celebration will be held from 10:30 a.m. – noon at the King Center at 630 9th Street. Pastor Angelo Julien of Living Water Christian Center will speak, with the theme “Hate is too Great a Burden to Bear.”

Tuesday

Rock Island Arsenal – Civil rights veteran Patti Miller will speak at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Observance. First Army Deputy Commanding General-Support, Maj. Gen. Chris Gentry, will provide opening and closing remarks. Event is at 1 p.m. inside Heritage Hall.