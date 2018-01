Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Hockey fans got an extra element of excitement at the weekend game when a man proposed to his girlfriend on the ice.

When the Quad City Mallards took their first intermission Saturday, January 13th, Kyle Fogel took the floor with his girlfriend Windy Rich, in front of thousands of fans. Fogel got down on one knee and made his proposal.

The Mallards took a 4-3 loss against the Indy Fuel that night but Kyle took a win... Windy said yes.