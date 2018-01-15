× Iowa DNR wants your suggestions on water quality standards

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources planned to hold public meetings to go over water quality standards.

According to a statement from the department, these standards are reviewed every three years. In this review, the public has the opportunity to weigh in, providing ideas and comments to the department.

The meetings are set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, January 23rd through 25th, in Urbandale, Washington, and Harlan, respectively. Click here for details on those meetings.

For those who cannot attend the meetings, comments can be emailed to ‘matthew.dvorak@dnr.iowa.gov’ or written and sent to:

Matthew Dvorak, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

502 E. 9th Street

Des Moines, IA 50319