Gunfire damages home, vehicle in Muscatine neighborhood

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The day after gunfire was reported in a neighborhood, bullet holes were discovered in a vehicle and a home.

The damage was found in the 600 block of Cedar Street Sunday afternoon, January 14th, according to a statement from the Muscatine Police Department. This area is just one block away from where gunfire was originally reported around 11 p.m. the night before.

Police said there was no other damage and there were no reported injuries.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Muscatine Street Crimes Unit at 563-263-9922, dial extension 249 for Detective Anthony Arnaman or extension 255 for Detective Casey Jensen.

You may remain anonymous. You can also report tips via private Facebook messenger, click here.