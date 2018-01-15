Buekiewicz driving voice behind Annawan success

Annawan's Jason Burkiewicz took over the Bravette girls basketball program 8 years ago and quickly built it into a state power. Coach Burk has led Annawan to 2 State titles and a 3rd place State finish. But to Burkiewicz it's the players and the community that deserve most of the credit.
