Boil advisory issued for Calamus, Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALAMUS, Iowa -- A water main break has prompted a boil advisory for Calamus, located in Clinton County.

The water main break happened Sunday, January 14th and drained the water tower, which caused a loss in pressure. According to a statement from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, a loss in pressure can allow bacteria to enter the water distribution system.

The boil order is in effect for the 400-person community until the water is determined safe. A series of water samples will be taken to determine with the advisory is lifted.

Before using water for drinking, making ice, brushing your teeth or preparing food, the DNR advises you let the water boil for one minute and then allow it to cool. Boiling water kills bacteria or organisms in the water. You can also use bottled water.

"Tap water can be used for bathing and similar purposes," read the DNR statement.

For more information on ways to reduce risk of infection, call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.