Alerts for snow this morning, dangerous chills this evening

Snow will taper off to flurries during the morning hours with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through noon. Total snowfall accumulations will be around 3 inches.

You'll want to shovel that snow off of your driveways and sidewalks this morning as it will turn mighty cold soon!

As the snow tapers off, temperatures will plummet. We'll fall to 5 degrees by mid-afternoon with wind chills double-digit-negative. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at 5pm today, lasting through noon Tuesday. Wind chills will dip to -22 degrees by early Tuesday morning. In addition to chilly temperatures, some light snow is possible tonight...possibly adding a new dusting to the area.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

