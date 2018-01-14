Snow may cause dicey travel Sunday night into Monday morning

While we’ve seen a few flurries this Sunday afternoon, we’re in for more snow this evening. Snow will be moving in from the north and west shortly after the sunset tonight, and it will continue into the early Monday morning. We’re on track for about 1-4″, with the heaviest north of I-80. Because roads will likely be snow covered, we will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 PM until noon on Monday.

After the snow passes, get ready for a huge drop in temperatures. Temperatures will fall into the teens near the sunrise, and we’ll fall into the single digits during the afternoon. Wind chills will be around -10 to -25 thanks to a strong northwest breeze. Due to these dangerously low wind chills, a Wind Chill Advisory will be in place beginning at 5 PM on Monday through noon on Tuesday.

Sunshine is back on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid teens. Thankfully, we’ll warm up near 20 on Wednesday and into the 30s by Thursday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham