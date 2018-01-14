QC area farmers look for new technology at annual Farm Equipment show afer tough year on crops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND--- The 28th annual Farm Equipment show kicked off Sunday, January 14 at the QC Expo Center.

This year’s show features 200 venders including 20 new businesses added to the roster.

“Our ultimate goal. first is that the 200 venders who are here, gives the farmer what he wants. (The venders) want to come back and the farmers want to come back,” says event manager Dick Sherman.

Sherman says 2017 was a particularly tough year for farmers.

“We have low crop prices, low corn, and low soy beans. Input cost did come down a little, but exports have not been that good. It`s been a difficult year,” he says.

Heavy rain falls in Illinois also caused some unwanted delays during the last harvest season. Back in November, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner issued the first ever statewide harvest emergency.

Now farmers are looking for the newest technology to help save money.

“So, you know exactly how much seed you need and where, how much chemical you need and where. That's what the farmers are looking for exactly how to save money, how to be more productive.

The Farm Equipment Show runs Monday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.