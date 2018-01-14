× It will be a snowy wrap to the weekend

Despite us seeing more cloud cover today, it’s going to be warming up a bit. Highs will top out in the mid 20s. As we get closer to the sunset, snow will begin to move into the Quad Cities. We’ll continue to see the snow throughout the evening and into the wee hours of Monday morning. We’re on track to see about 1-3″, with the heavier snow north of I-80.

After the snow passes, we’re in for a huge cool down. Morning lows will be in the low teens, but temperatures will fall into the single digits through the afternoon. On top of that, it’s going to be windy! Wind chills will likely be around -15 to -20.

Highs in the single digits are expected on Tuesday, but we slowly warm up into the teens on Wednesday. Our next chance at reaching the freezing mark will be on Thursday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham