Davenport ambulance transporting patient to Iowa City upside down on I-80

WEST BRANCH, Iowa-- A Medic EMS ambulance transporting a patient from Davenport to Iowa City lost control on Interstate 80. After the vehicle completely rolled over, it ended up in the ditch near the I-80 West Branch exit.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Sergeant Jose Valera from the Iowa State Patrol says the ambulance had three occupants; a driver, an ambulance attendant, and a patient being transported.

Sergeant Valera says the ambulance lost control because of slippery conditions from the snow.

The driver, attendant and patient were all transported to the University of Iowa Hospital after the accident. They were treated for minor injuries from the crash and are expected to be okay.

Sergeant Valera says on Sunday, the Iowa State Patrol responded to about seven accidents where vehicles lost control and slid into ditches along I-80.