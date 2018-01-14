Community comes together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa-- The powerful words of Martin Luther King Jr. filled the room at Clinton Community College.

A large crowd of community members listen to the widely known quotes of the leader of the Civil Rights Movement.

On January 14th the Clinton MLK Committee put on a celebration to honor Dr. King for the 30th year in a row.

"Martin Luther King Jr. was an activist, he's a father, a man of simple means but also a man who impacted the world, said MLK Committee member, Katherine Wynn-Calvin.

Community members came together to share a soul food meal and have meaningful conversations.

"That's what our country needs just to open up the dialogue not to say everything that you want to say, but say things that will uplift and help people," said Wynn Calvin.

The MLK Justice and Peace awards were given to Dr. William Woods and Lori Freudenberg. Those awards go towards people who have embodied and followed King's legacy.

"We're celebrating and letting people know that his dream lives on and that it's through us," said Wynn-Calvin.

The celebration featured music from the Clinton Community Children's Choir and a spiritualistic dance by Ebony Illusion.

"They're keeping the memory of Dr. King alive in dance and song," said Wynn-Calvin.