Augustana College holds community celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King

ROCK ISLAND-- Quad City community leaders joined students at Augustana College for their annual Dr. Martin Luther King celebration Saturday, January 13.

“It's awesome to get into a room like this with performances singing speeches that are all about MLKs vision,” says committee member Brandy Donaldson.

The event was also a musical tribute with musical performances from the community choir.

Agustana College will host their official Martin Luther King address on Monday, January 15 at the Gerber Center for student life.