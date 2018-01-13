West Central falls to Macomb 55-20 at home.
West Central has tough game against Macomb
-
Pleasant Valley wins low scoring game
-
West Central scores road win over Mercer County
-
Kewanee man accused of firing shots into the air in Macomb neighborhood
-
California fires: ‘Firefighters taking a beating’ as Santa Ana winds rage
-
Annawan-Wethersfield improves to 8-1
-
-
Bettendorf girls hold off Central in close game
-
Pleasant Valley stays undefeated with big win over West
-
Davenport West Scores Big Win Over Muscatine At Home
-
Bettendorf holds off West for 1-point win
-
2017 Genesis Shootout pairings
-
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman BB, Rock Island GBB, Iowa Bowl Game, FCA – Brett Erwin
-
Iowa H.S. Football pairings
-
Police: Oregon man arrested after flying 200 pounds of pot into Monmouth, IL airport