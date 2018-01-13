Moline would open up a big lead in the first quarter on their way to a 72-63 win over Ottawa.
Moline Basketball scores win over Ottawa
-
Moline GBB scores 12 point win over Galesburg
-
North Scott gets big win at home
-
Muscatine girls open up big lead on their way to win
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
Moline stays perfect in WB6 with win over Galesburg
-
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee
-
Assumption girls beat Davenport North
-
Moline routs Quincy
-
Moline girls cruise past Alleman
-
Moline improves to 3-0 with big win over Rantoul
-
-
Pleasant Valley executes game plan to perfection
-
Moline pins their way to big wrestling win
-
Moline opens up big lead to beat rival United Township