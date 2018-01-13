Bettendorf hosting their annual wrestling invitational. Five local wrestlers would reach the finals with 4 claiming gold.
Local Wrestlers pin down titles at Midwest Shootout
-
Geneseo Wrestling Invite offers great challenge
-
Moline pins their way to big wrestling win
-
Former University of Iowa wrestler accused of hacking grading system appears in court
-
Local senior citizens discuss tax plan impact
-
Lesson plan inspires elementary kids to give gifts to the community
-
-
Local business helps West Davenport families celebrate early Thanksgiving dinner
-
Black Hawk Basketball holds media day
-
Local police participate in “No Shave November” to help local charity
-
Annual bridal show takes over the TaxSlayer Center
-
See tour of construction underway inside new courthouse
-
-
It’s Girl Scout cookie time!
-
Quad City airport launches alliance with local businesses
-
“Small Business Saturday” helps keep money in the Quad Cities, compared to shopping at chain stores