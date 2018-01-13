× Local senior citizens discuss tax plan impact

MOLINE, Illinois– Cuts to healthcare and social security are a big worry for local senior citizens.

On January 13th, Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos hosted a round table discussion with members of the Alliance for Retired Americans, local veterans and seniors.

The discussion took place at Western Illinois University Quad Cities complex building.

There they shared how the GOP tax plan could impact social security, medicare and medicaid.

“People sitting around this table have worked their lifetimes paying into medicare and social security it’s a sacred promise that the federal government has made to them and we need to deliver on that promise.”

Bustos says the concerns grew after the GOP budget proposal including nearly $500 billion dollars in cuts to Medicare and $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid over 10 years.