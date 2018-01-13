Geneseo Wrestling Invite offers great challenge

Geneseo Wrestling Invitational has some of the best teams from Illinois and Iowa competing.  Five local wrestlers make the championship, Geneseo's Billy Blaser is only local to win a title.  It was the third time he has won at his home meet.