Dozens brave ice cold temps for 6th annual Icestravaganza

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Temps barely got out of the single digits but that didn’t stop dozens from bundling up and heading to Icestravaganza.

The 6th Annual ice sculpture showcased a nautical theme this year at the Davenport Freight House Farmers Market.

“This is a great day for the community to come out its an awesome event and hang out as a family today ,”said Rob Eckert, Quad City resident.

Nearly 20,000 pounds of ice were chipped away to create 10 different sculptures including a pirate ship, mermaid, and an anchor.

An ice sculpting contest captivated crowds while a competitor sawed out a dolphin.

Even Olaf made an appearance making it a favorite moment for Frozen fans.