× A fresh batch of snow on track by the end of the weekend

Get ready for a bitter cold night! Thanks to a clear sky and calm winds, lows will fall a few degrees below zero.

However, a southerly wind will warm us into the mid 20s on Sunday. Clouds will increase ahead of our next round of snow. Light to moderate snow will be moving in near the sunset, and it will continue into the evening. After the snow exits by early Monday morning, we’ll be left with about 1-3″… the best chance for the heaviest snow will be north of Highway 30.

After the snow moves out, another blast of cold air arrives. Highs on Monday will only be in the low teens, and the single digits are likely on Tuesday. We’ll be back into the upper teens on Wednesday and finally the 30s on Thursday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham