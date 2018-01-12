Who grills in 12° weather? We do

It’s Friday, January 12th and it’s VERY COLD outside today, so we decided to do something a little unseasonable on Good Morning Quad Cities… We issued a Winter BBQ Alert and a SPECIAL GUEST helped us make it happen:
Chef Brad Scott from Scott Community College came in - or out - to grill for all of us! He, with the help of his Sous Chef - Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen, braved the shivers for simmers from 5am to 7am:
After 10 minutes in though, our live camera decided to freeze up, so we were tasked to figure out a backup plan. Thanks to our incredible directors, we found a new camera to use and were back in action by 5:30am, putting together a trendy side dish for the grill:
Edamame was the only vegetable you saw this morning. The rest of the menu included: Hog Leg, Pork Belly, Meatloaf, and Crab Legs!
By the end of our 5am hour of Good Morning Quad Cities, we were met with another challenge - lighting. Watch this clip until the end:
We scrambled once again, but were able to get lit up for our second hour of grilling outside:
Chef Scott and Eric took a little bit a break from the cold weather to come inside and show us a great Meatloaf recipe, perfect for any deer hunters out there:
As everything cooked and warmed up, we learned more about Chef Scott and all the great things happening in the Culinary Arts Program at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges:
We also learned about the type of grill we were using this morning, called the Kamado Grill:
Finally, with the show coming to an end, we put out the whole spread for you to see... and salivate:
As Chef Scott would say... Enjoy!