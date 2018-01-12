United Township comes up short tonight on the road to Quincy, 61-48.
U. T. comes up short to Quincy
-
United Township use big second half to beat Quincy
-
Quincy picks up road win at Rock Island
-
Assumption’s run to the Dome comes up 1 game short
-
Quincy wins at United Township
-
Commemorative plaque remembering fallen veterans is presented to United Township community
-
-
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
-
Even for a place that gets a ton of snow, this was a record-breaking two days for Erie
-
Moline beats Quincy to stay perfect in WB6
-
Lawmakers demand permanent plan for Quincy veteran’s home
-
Moline opens up big lead to beat rival United Township
-
-
Rock Island scores a 30-point win over UT
-
Galesburg scores close win over United Township
-
Week 9 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Cambridge!