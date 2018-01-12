Monmouth Roseville holds off late charge to beat Rockridge by 3.
Monmouth Roseville beats Rockridge
-
Monmouth-Roseville advances to State Soccer Championship
-
Erie wins close game over Rockridge
-
Kewanee wins to become playoff eligible
-
The Score Sunday – Genesis Shootout Pairings, Pv Cross Country, Monmouth-Roseville Soccer
-
Monmouth College wins OT thriller to wins conference title
-
-
Monmouth-Roseville takes second at State Soccer
-
Monmouth-Roseville soccer earns regional title
-
North scores 3-point win over Assumption
-
Monmouth-Roseville soccer punched 1st ever trip to State
-
Police release sketch of suspect in armed robbery at Roseville, IL bank
-
-
Rockridge beats Orion in rivalry game
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Monmouth College FB, FCA -UT Basketball
-
Galesburg beats Alleman on the road