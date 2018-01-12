Moline’s Sam’s Club slammed with customers after closing announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- The Moline's Sam's Club was slammed with customers trying to get a deal before the store closes for good.

On Wednesday January 11th, Sam's Club announced the closings of 63 stores nationwide, including the one in Moline.

"We knew they were closing seemed like a good time to stock up had no idea it'd be crazy down here, said Tom Neer, Sam's Club member.

Hundreds of shoppers rushed to the store before it opened at 10 a.m Thursday morning.

Some waited outside the store in line for 15 minutes in the cold.

"When I first got here the line was all the way to the back of the store," said shopper, Jim Rounds.

Once customers got inside everything was 25% off with the exception of alcohol. Dozens of shoppers checked out with full carts of bulked goods some even buying up to four carts jammed pack with items from tissue paper to water bottles.

But the discount wasn't enough to cheer up some customers after hearing the news of the store closing.

"I'm very upset about it (we) waited a long time for it to get it over here," said Sam's Club Member, Verna Sprouse.

"This takes the convenience out of the Sam's Club for us since we live on this side of the river," said Rounds.

Sam's Club is offering refunds on memberships. Members can request one online, through customer service or at the store.

The store is expected to close on January 26th.

41.469070 -90.450391