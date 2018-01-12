× Meth bust in rural Scott County nets two suspects, drugs and weapons

LONG GROVE, Iowa — Two people were arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons violations during a drug task force bust in rural Scott County on Friday, Jan. 12.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s department, a joint operation involving the department’s special operations unit, the Quad Cities Federal Gang Task Force, the QC Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Group and the Iowa Division of Narcotics executed a search warrant on a home on 145th Avenue, northwest of Long Grove.

Officers discovered evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing on the premises, including three one-pot meth labs, pseudoephedrine, lithium, lye, sulfuric acide, ammonia nitrate and drug paraphernalia. In addition, one shotgun and ammunition were seized.

Arrested were Garry W. Behrens II, 38 and Jennifer L. Jasper, 37.

Behrens was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, methamphetamine manufacturing, possession of methamphetamine making materials, possession of ephedrine and possession of lithium. Behrens is a convicted felon from a previous methamphetamine lab conviction. Behrens has no bond due to the possession of a firearm charge.

Jasper was charged with possession of methamphetamine making materials, possession of ephedrine and possession of lithium. Her bond was set at $25,000.