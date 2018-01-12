Man arrested after exchange of gunshots with Iowa officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say officers have arrested a man after an exchange of gunfire in eastern Iowa's Cedar County.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says state troopers and local officers responded to a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. Thursday about gunshots at an Interstate 80 rest area. The shooter left the rest area, drove west, exited the interstate about 2 miles south of Rochester and fired at motorists at a gas station. None was hit.

Troopers and local officers encountered the shooter on a nearby rural road and exchanged shots with him. They arrested the man after a brief standoff.

The department says no one was injured. The man's name hasn't been released.