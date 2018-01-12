Light snowfall still on track by the end of the weekend

Our latest shot of arctic air will remain settled across the area in the days ahead starting off with tonight as overnight lows remain just above zero.

Not expected to see much warmth come Saturday, even with full sun as temperatures will only reach the low to mid teens.

Sunday’s highs will climb just over 20 degrees as a system pulls in from the west and adds a southerly wind. This will also bring in an increase in clouds followed by some light snowfall. Given the coldness of the air the snow will be quite fluffy with 1 to 3 inches expected by early Monday morning.

This will enhance even more cold air for the first half of next week before temperatures climb over the freezing mark by the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

