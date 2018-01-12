× LeClaire couple gives birth to son at Davenport firehouse

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A LeClaire couple found themselves in a bind on the day their son was born – temperatures were hovering around 0° and the baby was coming fast.

The City of Davenport shared what happened at Fire Station 8 on Tuesday evening, December 26:

It was shortly after 8 p.m. when Hillary Perry, pregnant with their second child, told her husband Casey that the baby was coming. The pair hopped into their Chevy Tahoe and headed toward the hospital but baby coming too fast. When they called OnStar for help they were advised to pull over and deliver the baby, but in such cold temperatures Casey said that wasn’t an option.

They decided to take a detour to Davenport Fire Station 8 on East 53rd Street, where their neighbor worked. When they got there, however, nobody was there.

Shortly after, a fire crew was dispatched back to the station to help deliver a baby. When they arrived, Hillary was in the back of their SUV, and Casey was ready to help deliver the baby.

The firefighters, Lt. Jason Roth, Engineer Rick Albert, and Firefighter Zach Streit, were able to step in, moving Hillary inside the firehouse, and prepare to bring the baby into the world.

Four minutes later baby Owen was born.

Hillary and Owen were admitted to the hospital after his birth, but were released two days later.

The happy four-piece family showed up at Station 8 after the new year to thank the men who helped them.