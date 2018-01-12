× It’s Girl Scout cookie time!

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Hopefully you’ve already abandoned your New Years resolution, because Girl Scout Cookie time is here again.

Scouts will be out in force beginning Jan. 19. To kick off this year’s cookie season, they will also be holding a “Cookie Rally” at Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities campus in Moline on Jan. 20.

This year, the Scouts will also be collecting donations used to donate boxes of cookies to give to military members. Customers can make $4 donations that represent a box of cookies that will be given to Soldier’s Angels and Riverbend Troop Support.

Proceeds from cookie sales stay local and help ensure quality, local programming for girls and support for volunteers.

The cookie rally at WIU begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.

Here is this year’s cookie lineup: