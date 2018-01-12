Former Moline city clerk scores $210,000 settlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - Former City Clerk Tracy Koranda has received a $210,000 settlement from the city of Moline.

Last year, Koranda was placed on administrative leave and eventually fired by the city. She then filed suit against the city over what she called wrongful termination.

Documents obtained by WQAD through a Freedom of Information request reveal Koranda settled the lawsuit in November.

Koranda received $100,000 in back pay, front pay, and lost benefits, $38,219 in compensatory damages, and $71,780 in attorney fees.

In exchange for the payment, Koranda agreed to drop her lawsuit.

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri declined an on camera interview with WQAD but in an emailed statement, said settling the suit for $210,000 was a decision made by the city's insurance company.

"The wording contained in the City's insurance contract allows the insurance company to settle a claim without the approval of the City or the City Council. In this case the insurance company used that authority to execute a settlement agreement with the individual that previously held the position of City Clerk."